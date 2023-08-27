Emirati Women’s Day: Celebrating The Achievements Of Inspirational Women

On the momentous occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, August 28th, we take great pride in commemorating Emirati women who have achieved remarkable milestones. These influential women have left an undeniable mark on the UAE, and we acknowledge their outstanding accomplishments.

Nora Al Matrooshi

As the first Emirati female astronaut, Matrooshi has inspired generations to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Her remarkable achievement symbolizes the spirit of exploration and limitless possibilities that await Emirati women in the realm of space.

Via Tech mgzn

Dr. Shaikha Al Maskari

Maskari made history in 1970 as the first female petroleum engineer in the GCC and the first to work in the UAE’s oil fields among a workforce comprised of men.

Via The National News

Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi

Her historic appointment as the first Emirati woman to hold a ministerial position in 2004 showcased her role in driving socio-economic development, fostering inclusivity, and supporting the rights of women on the international stage.

Lana Nusseibeh

Nusseibeh made history in 2013 by becoming the first Emirati female ambassador to the UN. Through her commitment to global cooperation, she has played a pivotal role in representing the UAE on the world stage.

Via Twitter

Reem Al Marzouqi

Marzouqi’s pioneering spirit led her to secure a historic patent in 2015, making her the first Emirati to be granted a patent in the United States.

Via About Her

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi

Al Roumi made history in 2016 by becoming the world’s first Happiness Minister. Her dedication to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of UAE citizens has set a global benchmark.

Via Moca

Nayla Albaloushi

In 2022, Albaloushi became the first Emirati woman to conquer Mount Everest, inspiring others to overcome challenges and reach for the highest peaks in life.

Via Khaleeji Times

Mariam Al Mansouri

Al Mansouri blazed a trail in 2014 as the first female Emirati fighter pilot. Her achievement exemplified the exceptional capabilities of Emirati women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Via Abc news

As we celebrate their achievements, we also reaffirm the commitment to nurturing an inclusive society that empowers and uplifts women, ensuring that their dreams and aspirations continue to shape and define Arab nations.

